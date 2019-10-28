NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The New Haven superintendent of schools has signed a separation agreement with the Board of Education.
For months, the school board has been working to cut ties with Birks, who started her position in March of last year.
She signed the agreement on Friday.
In a July meeting, Birks had said she had no intentions of stepping down. At that point she still had one year left on her contract.
Birks was the city's highest paid employee, with a three-year contract and making $235,000 per year.
The announcement about the separation agreement was made on Monday, not too long after the Board of Education voted to end her contract earlier in October.
The New Haven School District faced a $30 million shortfall when Birks stepped in as superintendent.
However, the Board rejected Birks’ plan to save money by forcibly reassigning 53 teachers, after which members moved to get rid of her.
She was also criticized for the way she handled the new bus stop plan at the start of the year.
The agreement will pay Birks a $175,000 severance package.
"I started off with a figure much lower than what's in the agreement. One of the board members said why don't you look at what we did with previous superintendents and build around that," said Darnell Goodson, New Haven School Board President.
The boar unanimously approved the nomination of Dr. Ilene Tracey as the interim superintendent.
Tracey has 36 years of experience in the school district and was a semi-finalist for the position in 2018.
"I look at it as there is a time for everything to happen. The time is now. I'm asked to serve, I do so gladly," Tracey said.
The school board will conduct a new search for the permanent superintendent position, but a time-table has yet to be established.
Tracey says she will apply for the permanent position.
(2) comments
Nice job New Haven. How much is this going to cost young minds that need a good education?
Can't trust Commiecrats to do anything right....
It looks like Ms Birks was driven out by the union.The union doesn't care that New Haven will have to pay her a bundle to get rid of her.Anyone with good ideas gets the boot in deep blue Corrupticut.
