NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The New Haven superintendent of schools has signed a separation agreement with the Board of Education.
The announcement regarding Carol Birks was made on Monday.
More information is expected to be released at a meeting Monday evening at 5:30 p.m.
For months, the school board has been working to cut ties with Birks.
In a July meeting, Birks had said she had no intentions of stepping down.
The New Haven School District faced a $30 million shortfall when Birks stepped in as superintendent.
However, the Board rejected Birks’ plan to save money by forcibly reassigning 53 teachers, after which members moved to get rid of her.
“I believe that we have heard from teachers, parents, and administrators who have overwhelmingly said that it is time for a change,” school board President Darnell Goldson said previously to Eyewitness News. “Our original policies before we changed last year was that a superintendent only got a one-year contract, I now believe that that was a good policy."
Stay with Ch. 3 on air, on the app for more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.