NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- As the school year winds down, dozens of teachers in New Haven recently learned their positions are being eliminated.
As part of a plan to trim $12 million in personnel savings, New Haven is cutting 53 teaching positions for next school year.
The move would save roughly $4 million.
However, the teachers union president stresses no one is being laid off and he’s confident, it will stay that way through retirements, resignations, and re-assigning impacted teachers into those spots.
“So to meet the number 53, we’re very confident as June comes in and more resignations, more retirements come in, we’ll have an adequate number of resignations and retirements to meet the number by attrition and not have any teacher laid off,” said David Cicarella, president of the New Haven Federation of Teachers.
In total, New Haven’s school district is trying to eliminate a $30 million budget deficit.
