NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A new expanded partnership between the New Haven school district and Southern CT State University is creating opportunities for students to be successful.
The university already offers free college courses for New Haven students on their campus, but now they will also be offering free college classes in the 10 New Haven high schools.
When student Hannah Providence graduates from Wilbur Cross High School this year, she will have already completed nine college courses.
"I’m on track to completing a bachelor in 3 years rather than 4. I’m saving money. I’m getting out in the workforce earlier,” she said.
SCSU also handed out $1,000 scholarships to four students on Thursday.
The school also plans to increase its presence in New Haven middle schools as well.
