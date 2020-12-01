NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The coronavirus continues to take a toll on businesses and in the Elm City, it's impacting everyone from mom and pop stores to even big name chains.
New Haven has seen a number of businesses close up shop during the pandemic, but at the same time, the Elm City is also seeing quite a few pop up as well.
The lights are off and the Subway on the corner of Chapel and College is pretty much cleared out.
The sign says it's temporarily closed, but, unfortunately, at this location, it appears the Connecticut-based sandwich giant is gone for good.
“It's a shame, but at the same time, it’s understandable," New Haven resident Donte Hall tells us.
With fewer Yale students back on campus this Fall and plenty of downtown employees stilll working from home, the foot traffic just isn’t there.
“I was born here and things have been reopening, shutting down for quite some time, so this isn’t really anything new, but for the time being, with the virus, things are going to be closing permanently," New Haven resident Najay McNeill stated.
Just up the road, the original Ann Taylor closed in July.
Now in its place?
An urgent care facility offering COVID testing and at the corner of Elm and Church, Starbucks shut its location there back in September, but New Haven is seeing plenty of positive growth as well.
A Vietnamese take out place on Orange street, which closed, was replaced earlier this Fall with Sandwich Shop.
Next door, a Japanese noodle house opened up, along with a Vegan eatery just around the corner on Court Street and across the street, work is being done for a restaurant that is planning to take over the spot where a craft beer hall once stood before it closed earlier this Summer.
“Today might be difficult for all of us, but the near, the more important for us is the future and hopefully it will be brighter in the future," added Hall.
And with a vaccine in the future, that is the hope for every business.
