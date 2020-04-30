NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - With students out of the classroom since March, New Haven is re-examining how teachers will grade the final marking period.
Input from parents will also shape the direction in which the district moves.
The city's interim superintendent, Iline Tracey, said a group of administrators, teachers, parents and students took up the issue of final grades.
A survey was launched this week about how to handle the body of work covered by distance learning.
“I’ve already received almost 2000 responses," Tracey said.
The survey listed five options concerning fourth quarter grades.
- Traditional A-F letter grades, like the first three quarters.
- Pass/fail option.
- Pass/fail with an option to pass with distinction for those who worked at a higher level during distance learning.
- Pass/fail for high school seniors and pass/incomplete for freshman to juniors with a timeline to finish the work.
- Giving parents an option to opt in to traditional letter grades in the event that pass/fail is the default grading system.
The survey asked for input on how the final product should be calculated.
“We’ve gotten back so far, most leaning to is pass/fail, pass with distinction option, but we’ll see where we go from there," Tracey said.
The idea is to take the feedback from the survey and present it on Monday night to the Board of Education, which will decide whether or not to make any grady policy changes for this year.
As for when children eventually head back to class, Tracey said another group is working to come up with a detailed roadmap to see what it would look like for whenever that happens.
The roadmap will focus on instruction, technology, social and emotional learning and the facilities in which to do it.
“Around the cleaning and the preparation of the schools and whether or not people will be wearing masks back to school, social distancing," Tracey listed. "We're not sure.”
As for the survey, parents and students have until noon on Friday to respond.
The survey can be found here.
