NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- As teachers and students get set to head into the final month of what’s been quite an unusual school year, New Haven is already planning for next fall.
Whether it’s going to be in class or distance learning, New Haven’s superintendent says families can plan on what’s likely going to be a non-traditional school year.
As it prepares, officials are looking for input from parents and their students as to what classes will look like when they start back up again. So, they’ve started a survey.
“We know school will likely be different we will continue to provide you with updates as they become available,” said Iline Tracey, interim superintendent of New Haven Public Schools.
Tracey believes daily schedules will be significantly impacted to meet social distancing requirements, adding one of the things they’re hearing is possibly 10 students to a classroom.
With the changes likely, the district is starting to plan, and it wants to hear from parents and students on what type of schedule they’d prefer.
One option would be an “A-B Day,” where half the student body would go to school Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with distance learning on Tuesday and Thursday. The remaining students would do the opposite schedule, and students would alternate weeks.
The second choice is a two-day rotation, where all students report for two full days each week, Tuesday and Thursday, or Wednesday and Friday. On Monday, teachers would have professional learning and provide assignments to support learning on the days students are not in school.
The third choice is an “A-B Week,” where half the student body reports to school for five full days while the remaining half participates in distance learning at home. Students would alternate each week.
Option four would split elementary and high schools. Under this plan students in pre-k through eighth grade would do a combination of in class face to face and distance learning, while high schoolers would just strictly distance learn.
The last option is distance learning, where all New Haven students would continue learning from home until public health officials deem it safe for everyone to come back in the classroom.
The survey for New Haven Public School students can be found here. Officials have also emailed and called families, and it must be completed by 5 p.m. on June 2.
While the district is looking for some input from families, it stresses the final decision when it comes to next year’s scheduling, must be in compliance with the upcoming state guidelines.
