NEW HAVEN, CT, (WFSB) - As part of International Overdose Awareness Day, several service providers set up on the New Haven Green to not only educate by sharing stories of loved ones lost, but to also provide resources, including Narcan and Naloxone.
Last year, in Connecticut, there were nearly 1,400 overdose death, up 14% from 2019.
More than 90% involved opioids, like fentanyl, heroin, or prescription pain killers.
These groups on the green who are working to help those struggling with addiction said it’s getting worse.
Phil Costello of Cornell Scott Hill Health Center said, “The opiate crisis is kind of under-shadowed with COVID. This year I have personally lost 12 patients and friends, three co-workers that I’ve worked with from different agencies that have relapsed and died from an affect.”
“Every year, it’s gone up 40% already this year for people who’ve lost to fentanyl and other opioid addiction so it’s an opportunity to educate people about what’s happening,” said Mary Romano of Demand Zero.
Melissa Zuppardi of Cornell Scott Hill Health Center said, “Just reducing the shame and stigma. I think events like this really kind of break down that barrier and we’re putting it out there that anybody is at risk of substance abuse disorder, addiction, overdose, especially when it comes to opiate use.”
If you or your loved one needs to connect with resources regarding addiction, you can visit the website, liveloud.org or call 1-800-563-4086.
