NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A victory for children in the Elm City.
Following a two-year court battle, New Haven has settled a class action lawsuit over the handling of its lead inspection program.
This is important because lead poisoning can lead to brain damage and this all started when attorney’s representing a number of families argued New Haven wasn’t following its own standards the city put in place for its lead program.
Now, this agreement will hold them to it.
Attorneys for the city and impacted families signed off on the new protocols and procedures New Haven now has in place when it comes to dealing with lead poisoning.
“Although our country banned lead pain in 1978, it remains in the paint of so much of our older housing stock in older cities like New Haven,” said Amy Marx, New Haven Legal Assistance Association.
Representing more than 30 low-income families dealing with lead poisoning, Amy Marx and the New Haven Legal Assistance Association brought forward a class action lawsuit two years ago, alleging the prior administration wasn’t following its own rules, leading to children getting sick.
That’s a problem because lead chips and dust getting into the mouths of children can result in brain damage.
“It is so important that our community understands that the negative impacts, long-term permanent impacts of lead on children is something that we can avoid if we work hard and the city has the right structure in place to catch it before it gets significant,” said Mayor Justin Elicker. F
The settlement evaluated and rebuilt the city’s lead inspection and enforcement program, including making sure the city was flagging children for exposure when their blood tests showed five micrograms per deciliter, and not the 20 as required by state law.
“Time frame is probably the biggest thing, so within two days of being notified of an elevated level, there must be a file open, for issues of record keeping, we didn’t have files,” Marx said.
Another key criterion is a lead management plan, not just abatement, but keeping track with homeowners having to recheck the paint every six months, along with putting it on the land records so it’s public.
“We want to be able to educate families on how the lead exposure risk and how individuals can protect their children and themselves from lead poisoning,” said Martiza Bond, New Haven Health Director.
The city says it has closed nearly 240 lead cases in the last two years, with 158 cases currently open.
To help, New Haven upped its lead inspectors from two to six, and is using more than $5.5 million in federal funding to scale up outreach, along with hiring a healthy homes inspector.
