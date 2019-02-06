NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A shooting in New Haven has caused some road closures in the area of State and Ferry streets.
The shooting was reported about 3:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of State Street.
One person was shot, however the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Police said there are road closures and detours from State Street at Ferry Street in New Haven, to State Street at the Hamden town line.
The public can expect heavy traffic congestion and should avoid driving in this area for the time being, police said.
