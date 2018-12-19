NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened in the Cedarhill and Fair Haven neighborhoods around 7:30 a.m.
A caller told police they had been shot and were driving to a nearby police substation, in the area of Blatchley Avenue and Clay Street
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A car was seen at the intersection having number of bullet holes in it.
Several New Haven schools in the area went into a lockdown mode as a precaution, and some school bus routes were diverted.
Normal school operations have since resumed.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact police at 203-946-6304.
Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight on Bassett Street as well, but they do not believe the two are connected.
In the overnight shooting, one person suffered non-life threatening injuries.
