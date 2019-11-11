NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – An investigation is underway after a man was shot in New Haven Monday night.
Police said the 28-year-old man was shot multiple times while in the area of Newhall Street and Read Street.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information should contact police at 203-946-6304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.