NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - With the partial government shutdown reaching day 21, a New Haven soup kitchen is stepping up to make sure federal workers who aren't getting paid are still getting food.
The Community Soup Kitchen had a busy morning on Friday.
When Channel 3 was there, it was preparing for a lunch crowd of more than 250 guests.
Friday's menu included meatloaf.
“Our door is open to everybody, it always has been," said David O'Sullivan, executive director, Community Soup Kitchen.
Now, O'Sullivan said he is trying to get the word out to a group of people who may not normally visit.
“We just want to make it clear to furloughed workers, or workers of the Coast Guard because there is a base in New Haven, that they are more than welcome to come here and get a meal," he said.
Friday is supposed to be pay day for those workers. However, 800 of them across the country won't be getting a paycheck.
“I wondered how people who can’t pay their mortgages or buy food, what are they going to do?" said Karen Comstock, Community Soup Kitchen. "And since we are open to anyone who walks through the door, better that they eat their meal here.”
As the standoff continues in Washington and the worries intensify, the soup kitchen just wanted those workers to know they have a place at the table.
“Families who have two federal workers as the parents, now what do you do? How do you make your mortgage payment? How do you pay your bills?” Comstock said.
Last year, the soup kitchen served 74,000 meals.
They also send food home to people in need.
"We often have extra supplies of bread and produce," O'Sullivan said. "We put [them] on a table so people can help themselves."
The Community Soup Kitchen is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for lunch 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., no questions asked.
