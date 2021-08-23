NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven was spared the worst when what was then Tropical Storm Henri’s path moved east.
However, the city is not completely out of the woods yet, as officials have been worried about the chance for flash flooding with Monday’s rain.
The stretch of good luck continued on Monday afternoon, and a lot of it was based on timing, and the heaviest rains during Henri didn't come during high tide.
That’s because the city’s drainage system works better when the tide is low. If the drainage system doesn’t have anywhere to put the water, flooding is much more likely.
Also, thankfully a storm surge wasn’t an issue on Sunday, despite astronomically high tides.
"We’re very tidal dependent in terms of how much flooding we get," said New Haven City Engineer Giovanni Zinn.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said he is grateful Henri made well east of them, because for a while the path was headed straight for the Elm City.
With a shift east, New Haven saw much less rain and wind, resulting in no power outages.
“We had zero power outages, believe it or not, and the storm’s timing was good in that it landed when the tide was going out, so we didn’t we didn’t see the significant flooding that we see in other storms,” Elicker said.
There were a few spots that saw flooding, but they were low lying areas that are prone to flooding whenever there’s a good amount of rain.
A section of Concord Street was still filled with water on Monday.
"Back in the day this used to be a marsh land, so all of this gets flooded pretty good," said New Haven resident Anthony Solli.
The beach at Lighthouse Point was closed on Friday in preparation for Henri, but it remained closed on Monday due to bacteria levels from a test sample taken on Friday.
