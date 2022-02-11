NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on Sunday March 13, officials announced.
Officials say the tradition started in 1842.
"The St. Patrick’s Day Parade tradition was born in New Haven on March 17, 1842, when about 90 members of the Hibernian Provident Society, a mutual aid organization formed the previous year, marched through the city streets behind a banner made especially for the occasion."
Those interested in participating in the parade can apply online here.
Click here for more information on the parade.
