NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police were involved in a standoff on Thursday morning with a man who barricaded himself.
The scene unfolded on Livingston Street.
According to New Haven police, detectives were looking to follow up with an individual regarding an investigation.
That’s when he reportedly barricaded himself.
Police had told the public to avoid the area, but as of just before 12:30 p.m. the scene started clearing.
