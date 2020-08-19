NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Part of Fountain Street in New Haven was shut down on Wednesday morning due to a standoff.
According to police, just before 10 a.m., officers responded to a home for a welfare check of a 60-year-old man.
Crisis negotiators were also called to the home.
Just before 1 p.m., police said the standoff was resolved and the despondent resident was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Fountain Street has since reopened.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
