NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Teachers and school staff members in New Haven started getting vaccinated on Wednesday.
With this effort, the Elm City has the goal of eventually getting everyone back in the classroom.
High school students in New Haven are still learning remotely, so the city turned a school gym into a mass vaccination site.
Fair Haven Community Health Care, which is running the clinic, said Wednesday that they were able to administer more than 300 COVID vaccines, with slots dedicated for teachers and other school staff members.
The clinic will run seven hours a day, four days per week, but doctors at the clinic said they plan to ramp things up and possibly extend those hours as the vaccine becomes more available.
New Haven’s superintendent of schools said just under 4,000 employees are eligible, so it’s going to take some time to get them all vaccinated.
But those who were getting their vaccine on Wednesday were glad the time is finally here.
“I felt a lot better knowing I could keep my students and those that I work with safer,” said fifth grade teacher Farrah Siciliano.
“It’s one more step towards my safety and the safety of others and I’m glad to be a part of this history of getting over this hump,” said Edwin Perez, an administrative assistant.
Teachers and school staff members in New Haven have a number of options when it comes to getting the vaccine.
