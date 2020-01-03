NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A police investigation is underway on a street in New Haven.
Officers were seen on Tyler Street on Friday morning.
A Channel 3 crew was on the scene since about 5 a.m., but no information was released.
New Haven and state police were spotted searching the area.
While neither has released any details about what happened, New Haven police said it does not pose a public threat.
Around 6:15 a.m., the search appeared to have extended into a nearby cemetery.
A K9 unit was also on the scene.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.