NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A New Haven teen detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is fighting for his freedom.
Mario Aguilar Castañon, a junior at Wilbur Cross High School, is now being held in a Massachusetts detention center.
Last month, the undocumented immigrant was picked up by ICE when he showed up at Milford court.
The teen had a court date after getting arrested for a car accident.
Supporters say Mario left Guatemala two years ago, after being threatened by a local gang, and moved in with an uncle in New Haven.
Since his detention, he’s been held without bond.
“He is not a hardened criminal, he’s a good student at Wilbur Cross High School and someone who only knows Connecticut and New Haven as his home. This is an outrage to humanity, we should not be doing this,” said New Haven Mayor Toni Harp.
Mario’s classmates, local leaders and immigration advocates will hold a rally on Friday afternoon outside city hall calling for his release, while his immigration case plays out.
