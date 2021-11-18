NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police continue to investigate after a New Haven student was found with a BB gun.
The discovery was made Thursday as Hill Central Music Academy was dismissing classes for the day.
School officials say that while the BB gun was not loaded, having a weapon of any kind on school premises is a serious breach of policy.
It is unclear if any charges will be filed against the student.
