NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – After leaving their classrooms last March at the start of the pandemic and starting the first half of the school year remotely, student in the Elm City are now finally set to return to in-person learning.
New Haven Public School students will head back to the classrooms in two weeks. They are going to go on a hybrid model, but not everyone will return to their schools.
Older students will stay remote and the city says two elementary schools will stay closed due to concerns over their ventilation.
Robert Nunez says while his family made the best of the remote learning, his daughter is ready to head back to class.
“My daughter is [in] fourth grade. She’s excited to go back,” Nunez said.
His son will have to still stay home.
“My son is in the eighth grade, so I don’t think they’ve made that decision yet,” Nunez said.
After starting the school year off fully remote and then hitting pause on a planned November reopening, the city will finally return with a phased in hybrid model in two weeks on January 19.
“We believe that by that time, we will see a significant decrease in the positivity rate that’s going on right now,” said Dr. Iline Tracey, New Haven Superintendent.
Students in Pre-K through third grade will go to schools four days a week. They will have a remote day on Wednesday when the school gets cleaned.
Students in grades four and five will head to class two days a week, with the other three learning at home.
“There is a clear trend, not only in the United States, but in many nations across the world to open up schools for younger children because evidence indicates they are much, much less likely to spread the virus,” said Mayor Justin Elicker.
For now, students in grades six through 12 will stay remote. The plan is they will eventually be phased in, but there is no timetable yet.
Two schools, West Rock and Quinnipiac, will stay closed for good after the city’s COVID Task Force determined the older buildings couldn’t be brough up to code with concerns over the air quality.
“There were major issues with the ventilation for what we looked at in terms of safe reopening in terms of the guidance,” said Maritza Bond, New Haven Health Director.
Because the city has more than 40 schools, it has space for those impacted students at those two schools who still want to attend in-person learning.
In fact, it’s holding two virtual forums on Tuesday night with parents and students of those two schools, laying out all the options for them.
New Haven stresses that any family that wants to remain remote can still do just that.
