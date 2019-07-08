NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The New Haven Board of Education held a closed-door meeting on Monday night where board members discussed how they can fire Superintendent Dr. Carol Birks.
Although no move was declared on Monday, a source, who is a member of the Board of Education, previously told Channel that the board has decided they want to terminate Birks.
Birks addressed both her critics and supporters in the crowd at Monday’s meeting to say she has no intention of stepping down.
“I have devoted my life and my career to the betterment of children in this community and many urban communities and I am committed to New Haven,” said Superintendent Birks.
“I want to continue the work that’s underway here.”
A large majority of the people who attended Monday’s meeting told Channel 3 they feel as if Birks should not be removed.
“It’s stupid because how are you going to terminate someone that came into a mess?” asked New Haven resident, Kendall Hurse. “The mess was already there.”
The New Haven School District faced a $30 million shortfall when Birks stepped in as Superintendent.
But, the Board rejected Birks’ plan to save money by forcibly reassigning 53 teachers, after which, members moved to get rid of her.
“I believe that we have heard from teachers, parents, and administrators who have overwhelmingly said that it is time for a change,” said School Board President, Darnell Goldson, who cannot comment on if he feels as Birks should be terminated.
“Our original policies before we changed last year was that a superintendent only got a one-year contract, I now believe that that was a good policy,” said Goldson.
Following the Board of Education Meeting, members held an executive session to discuss Birks’ role in the future. Although members did not comment on the decision made, Birks seems to have kept her position.
“I know you want to finish your contract, do you believe you’ll be given the chance?” asked Channel 3 reporter, Roger Susanin, of Birks.
“I don’t know,” replied Birks. “I can’t answer that question.”
"The superintendent is less than halfway through a three-year, $700,000 contract". Maybe this is why New Haven is broke. She shouldn't be making more than $80K a year. The public education system isn't designed or supposed to make millionaires. More proof we need to purge the state of Democratic control. They're a cancer.
