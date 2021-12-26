NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Beginning Dec. 27 the City of New haven will suspend all in-person services at New Haven Senior Centers, will suspend non-school based in-person youth programming, and will cease to schedule new in-person events through the Public Library.
They will continue to monitor the daily positivity rate as well as other leading indicators to determine when these services will resume.
City Hall and the Hall of Records will continue in-person services.
Mayor Elicker said, “My hope is that we’re able to restore these services in a timely manner, but we will be watching the numbers closely and will make a decision informed by data. We need more folks to get vaccinated, and importantly, get a booster if you’re eligible.”
