NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A wanted person still remains at large following a search in the Elm City Thursday night.
The search was conducted at separate houses on Greenwich Avenue and Westminster Street by the New Haven SWAT team.
For now, their search has not yielded any results.
New Haven Police noted that the SWAT team had been assisting an out-of-state agency.
Further details regarding the person authorities were looking for, including a list of charges, weren't immediately available.
New Haven Police say there is no threat to the public.
