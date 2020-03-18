NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven's mayor is urging everyone to stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Drive-through testing has been set up at Yale-New Haven Health's Sergeant Drive office.
Collection site signs were set up, along with tents.
However, only patients with a doctor's order can be swabbed and tested.
Mayor Justin Elicker said he's looking at all options to stop the spread of COVID-19.
As of early Friday morning, three cases were confirmed.
Elicker warned that the number will go up as testing expands.
So far, City Hall, schools, libraries, senior centers and daycares have been closed.
Elicker said police and fire officials are going around and making sure restaurants and bars are following Gov. Ned Lamont's order of closing and limiting themselves to takeout and delivery.
New Haven also asked everyone to stay home and avoid large gatherings.
Some places across the country, such as San Francisco, CA, took that a step further and issued a shelter-in-place.
Elicker said it's something he's considering.
“We’re looking at many different options and that’s one of the options we are exploring, but, we have not made an decisions," he said.
He said he's putting together a team to reach out to the faith community. He strongly urged them to stop holding services in person for the time being.
Elicker said the measures are in place to protect the safety and wellbeing of residents.
