NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A teacher at a New Haven school is under arrest after assaulting a student.
It happened at the Truman School around noon.
The student suffered minor injuries and was released to his parents.
Police say 46-year-old Paul Vercillo was charged with risk of injury to a minor, assault in the third degree, and disorderly conduct.
"The district takes very seriously any incident that poses physical risk to a student. The school and the district are cooperating fully with the investigation by the New Haven Police Department," district officials said in a statement.
School officials noted that the staff member is being put on leave while the incident is being investigated.
