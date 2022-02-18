NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven teacher got help from Hollywood to bring her classroom to life.
Collier had an idea to get her students engaged in their studies.
"I need to find ways that I can incorporate STEM and align it with social studies," said Collier.
Hollywood took notice.
"The CBS TV show Young Sheldon and the Chuck Lorre Foundation they picked it up," said Collier.
“It was really surprising when I saw it. I really didn’t think it would be done,” said Bondstreater. “It took me like a couple of days to get used to, but as soon as I got used to it I really loved it.”
He continued, "I really like learning this way because its a way of having more and getting all the knowledge I need."
“We know that when it comes to stem classroom projects, inspired teachers create inspired students… we hope these matching funds will help them continue their great work motivating the next generation of STEM super stars.”
