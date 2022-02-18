A New Haven teacher got help from Hollywood to bring her classroom to life.

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven teacher got help from Hollywood to bring her classroom to life.

When Zania Collier needed help covering the cost of a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) project for her social studies class at King Robinson Magnet School, the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation stepped up to the plate.

Collier had an idea to get her students engaged in their studies.

"I need to find ways that I can incorporate STEM and align it with social studies," said Collier.

he decided on an interactive poster project for Black History Month. They include pictures and even recordings for her students’ voices.
In order to create these projects, the class would need “Makey Makey” kits, which are designed to make STEM fun. by creating unconventional electrical circuits using household items.
“The reason why its called ‘Makey Makey’ is because you make and you hit a key.  Two students from MIT created this.  They wanted to create something students could use, where it wouldn’t cost a whole lot and use everyday items,” said Collier.
It would cost nearly $800 to get enough kits for her class.
Collier set up a page on Donors Choose, a website where people can help sponsor school projects.

Hollywood took notice.

"The CBS TV show Young Sheldon and the Chuck Lorre Foundation they picked it up," said Collier.

Chuck Lorre is the creator of a number of hit sitcoms, including Young Sheldon, which follows the early years of Sheldon Cooper, a child prodigy, who’s character grew up to be a physicist in the hit comedy The Big Bang Theory, another Lorre production.
“They matched and doubled my donations and my project was fully funded in less than 24 hours,” said Collier.
Focusing on middle schools in low-income communities, the foundation looks for innovative STEM teaching projects, just like this one, with the goal of encouraging future scientists, engineers and mathematicians.
“Majority of the students are children or color and they are under exposed, they don’t have a lot of information... now they know that STEM is not just for science, technology, STEM can be across discipline,” said Collier.
Something 8th grader Daelon Bondstreater picked up, even if at first, he wasn’t sure how it would work.

“It was really surprising when I saw it.  I really didn’t think it would be done,” said Bondstreater. “It took me like a couple of days to get used to, but as soon as I got used to it I really loved it.”

He continued, "I really like learning this way because its a way of having more and getting all the knowledge I need."

Collier said that what this is all about, “When they’re engaged and they can be as creative as they want to be, they learn more, they do better and makes a happy student as well as a happy teacher.”
Collier said she is so thankful for the support.
The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation is actually providing a $1.5-million grant over the next three years to help teachers all across the country with projects just like this, saying:

“We know that when it comes to stem classroom projects, inspired teachers create inspired students… we hope these matching funds will help them continue their great work motivating the next generation of STEM super stars.”

