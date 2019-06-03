NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Parents, students, teachers and advocates were rallying for schools outside New Haven’s Board of Education office on Monday.
They’re not happy with the plan to eliminate 53 teaching positions for next year.
The protest was held before the Board of Education’s Finance and Operations Committee meeting.
The district and the union say teachers will not be laid officer, rather reassigned to fill openings by those retiring and resigning.
Still, many say the cuts will affect children and their learning.
“I wanted to speak for others that are afraid to speak out. I’m one of 53 and I’m not afraid, just speak the truth,” said Scott Meikle, a teacher.
New Haven’s superintendent sent a letter to families on Monday, saying the district met with principals to identify positions that could be cut while not impact education.
Dr. Carol Birks said their focus continues to be making children and academic achievement the district’s first priorities.
