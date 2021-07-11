EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - An early morning crash Sunday resulted in the arrest of a New Haven teen.
According to East Lyme Police, officers had initially responded to Fairhaven Road after a resident said they believed people were breaking into his vehicle.
When an officer got to the scene, he noticed two vehicles off to the side of the road on Black Point Road.
The two vehicles took off just as the officer approached them.
The officer went after the vehicles, but couldn't catch up to either of them.
Shortly after, the officer came across one of the vehicles, which had struck the rock facing at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Chapman Farm Road.
Police say the occupants had gotten out and fled into the wooded area nearby.
Authorities were able to locate one of the suspects, a 16-year-old New Haven resident, with the assistance of a Norwich K9 unit.
Police later determined that the vehicle that had crashed had been reported stolen out of Guilford.
The second vehicle was later found abandoned on a nearby dead end street and had been reported stolen out of Niantic.
The New Haven teen was arrested and charged with first degree larceny and interfering with police.
Authorities are still searching for the other individuals involved.
