NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven are investigating after a teenager was injured during a shooting Friday night.
According to New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff, officers responded to the vicinity of Ellsworth Avenue and Moreland Road in the Beaver Hills section of town around 6:45 after receiving a shot spotter alert and 911 calls reporting that shots had been fired in the area.
Arriving officers were able to locate evidence of gunfire, but not a victim.
Not too long after they arrived on scene, officers received a call saying that there was a gunshot victim at a home on Hobart Street.
First responders found a 16-year-old male at the address suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and has since been released.
Upon further investigation, officials determined that the New Haven teen was walking with his friends along Moreland Road when a gunman fired shots at the group from his vehicle.
No other injuries were reported.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.
