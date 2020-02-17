NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A group of New Haven teenagers is fighting for funding, saying the city is pulling the plug on helping pay for a trip to the state capitol.
The teens have been taking part in the Youth and Government Conference in Hartford, where they take on roles as elected leaders, drafting bills, debating them, and then passing laws.
Organizers said in the past they’ve received $5,000 from the city of New Haven to help send the group to the capitol for the hands-on learning experience. Hundreds of teens from across the state attend the three-day event.
On Monday afternoon, the students were on the steps of New Haven City Hall, calling on officials to restore the funding.
While city hall was closed on Monday, Mayor Justin Elicker showed up to listen to the students and talk with them afterwards.
“The program itself is something we should look into. I can’t make any promises, the city has a lot of financial promises, but we’ve got to support youth in the city,” Elicker said.
The group said the event helps teach them about politics and civics, while opening their eyes to a new experience.
They said programs like this keep them involved, off the streets, and provide an experience many don’t get.
“I’ve always been interested in politics since I was young, but I never really knew how much goes into it and how terminology and the process. So, when I attended the program and I went through it, very eye opening,” said Manny Camacho, a Hillhouse freshman.
“The youth services department usually sends them to the program. Teenagers are experiencing our political system. Where are you going to learn that at? In the inner city there’s nowhere to learn about politics. This program teaches about politics, make their own bills and laws, they sit in the House and the Senate,” said Chaz Carmon, of the group Ice the Beef.
The mayor and the teens have a meeting set up for later this week.
