NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Dozens of teens from the New Haven area gathered to rally against violence in their neighborhoods on Saturday evening.
Organizers told Channel 3 the rally comes on the heels of two shootings where children, including a 9-year-old boy, were shot.
Using handmade posters, organizers with the youth group, “Ice the Beef,” said their message is to put an end to the shootings that impact their lives.
Leading up to the rally, Channel 3 was able to hear their demands for safer streets.
“Because it affects young people,” said New Haven teen, Eliza Vargas, who told Channel 3 why it is important for young people to stand up to the violence.
“It’s the young people who are being targeted and being affected by all types of violence.”
In front of Stetson Library on Dixwell Avenue, the teens said it’s time for action.
