NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor gave the power to create mask requirements to municipalities.

Gov. Ned Lamont issued the executive order on Thursday.

Rising COVID-19 infection numbers and a challenge to vaccinate people have been issues for both state leaders and those who are fully vaccinated.

New Haven will be the first city in the state to return to a mask mandate.

“Effective Monday, Aug. 9 at 12:01 a.m., the City of New Haven will require indoor masking at all establishments, such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and office buildings, regardless of people’s vaccination status,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. “This commonsense measure will help protect our residents amidst the increasing spread of the Delta variant.”

Elicker said the mandate never went away for municipal buildings. Will simply be expanded to include places where people are likely to potentially expose other people to the virus.

“The state’s positivity rate has increased nearly five fold in the past three weeks,” said New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond. “Nearly 2/3 of eligible residents in New Haven are now vaccinated, but vaccination still lags among younger residents and we still have thousands of residents who fall below the 12-year-old eligibility threshold.” Get out and get your shot today."

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said he considering a similar order that would requiring masks in businesses such as restaurants.

Businesses told Channel 3 that they worry that customers could head to towns that are less strict.

They also fear that mask requirements could lead to the return of capacity limits.

Another change that could come has to do with vaccine requirements for those working for the cities.

Both Elicker and Bronin said they agreed that such an order is needed.

"It’s not like wearing a seatbelt where the only one affected is you," Bronin said. "Not getting vaccinated is a lot more like driving drunk where you’re putting other people at risk, so at this point when we have vaccines out there that are safe and effective, there’s only one responsible choice."

Bronin has yet to issue an order.

“Vaccination remains the most effective way to protect yourself from becoming very ill," Elicker said. "If you haven’t been vaccinated, you should do so as soon as possible.”

