NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Elm City will be getting a new Christmas tree after its original was damaged in last month's wind storm.
The tree, which was set up on New Haven's Green, was damaged beyond repair on Nov. 15.
It toppled over as a result of the weather.
Since then, efforts outside of the city were made to find a replacement.
Wednesday, a replacement was announced in Hamden. The donor was anonymous.
The plan is to bring it from Hamden to the New Haven Green for 11 a.m.
(1) comment
Do like everybody else does when the tree isn't perfect. Turn the bad spot to a corner.
