NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A new promotion in New Haven kicked off this week and it’s designed to drum up support for local restaurants during the pandemic.
It’s called “New Haven to Go.” More than 30 restaurants are offering special menus with takeout specifically in mind.
“It’s not really a salad shop, it’s like warm comfort food, from scratch,” explained Nebyat Shewaye, owner of B Natural Kitchen.
As a farm-to-counter experience filled with fresh, organic foods, his business is one patrons can try out with takeout as part of the promotion.
“As you see, there are customers, they are coming,” Shewaye said. “It’s a big help.”
The College Street location, which opened up last January right before the pandemic hit, is one of 33 local, New Haven restaurants, taking part in the program. It offers endless possibilities for Elm City foodies and also offers some hope for restaurants that are trying to make a go of it during some difficult times.
“We’re all getting excited to come back outside, get back to outdoor dining, get back to normal life,” said Michael Piscitelli, New Haven economic development administrator. “We still have 1 to 2 really hard months to go here. [It’s] very important we support our restaurants in this interim period.”
Like New Haven’s popular restaurant week, New Haven to Go, is offering special menus that cost $20.21.
“One real benefit to this program, not just downtown, restaurants city wide,” Piscitelli said.
With so many great restaurants in the Elm City, there are a lot of choices.
“It’s reasonable price and win, win, win, for us and for customers,” Shewaye said.
New Haven to Go kicked off on Sunday and goes through Thursday.
If you’d like to check out the restaurants and the special take out menus. Check it out here.
