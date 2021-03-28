NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - After so much success last month, the Elm City is bringing back 'New Haven To Go!'.
This week, dozens of restaurants are offering takeout dinners for $20.21.
Pacifico is one of the restaurants that took part in 'New Haven To Go!' in February.
"First round, very, very successful," Jonathan LeBlanc, assistant manager for Pacifico, tells us.
So when they were approached to be a part of the second round, they couldn't say no.
From now until Thursday, Pacifico and thirty-two other restaurants are offering a to-go dinner for one for $20.21.
LeBlanc says the promo helped them through a tough month.
"Every day, I'm always just reminding everybody be grateful, we can still work, we have a job, and, most of all, be grateful for our customers, because they're the ones that are keeping us open," continued LeBlanc.
"It was an easy decision. It was a no brainer," Luis Gaspar, manager of Tarry Lounge, stated.
Tarry Lounge is also taking part in the promo for the second time, saying the first round got them a lot of new customers that now keep coming back.
"We definitely got a lot of locals who did not know where we were at. It definitely got them out to explore what we have to offer," says Gaspar.
While the promo is expected to help a lot, both Tarry Lounge and Pacifico say the warmer weather has been huge.
More diners have been stopping by so couple that with the promo, they're expecting a great week.
"We were super busy every weekend. 300 covers last Saturday. Almost 300 last night and now, opening every day of the week for dinner now, and now for lunch as well," added LeBlanc.
This round of 'New Haven To Go!' is going until Thursday, April 1.
You can click or tap here to see which restaurants are participating in this week's event.
