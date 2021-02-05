NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The city of New Haven has announced it will be hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics for residents who are 75 years and older.
The city and the New Haven Health Department announced the clinics will be available by appointment only, on Saturday Feb. 6 and Saturday Feb. 20.
The clinics will run from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the health department, 54 Meadow St., New Haven.
New Haven residents who are 75 years or older can make an appointment by calling 203-639-2245 or clicking here.
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
“The New Haven Health Department is working non-stop to make sure the safe & effective COVID Vaccine is accessible to all of our residents, but we need your help,” said Health Director Maritza Bond. “We are encouraging all residents to check in with a Senior (75 years & older) – your parents, aunts, uncles, neighbors, and friends - to make sure they have received the vaccine or to help them make an appointment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.