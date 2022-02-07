NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven says its school mask mandate will remain in place, no matter what the state legislature decides to do.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker says for the moment there will be no changes.
Elicker says the city wants to make sure it’s keeping people safe, and masks for students and staff will stay in place for now.
Governor Lamont announced Monday that the statewide school mask mandate will end on February 28.
In New Haven, the city has its own mandate for indoor public places, and the city’s schools would fall under that.
“Better to use precaution than be sorry later. With the kids, a lot of the young ones haven’t been vaccinated,” said Troy Streater of New Haven.
“If they have to be in school, masks absolutely. It should be mandatory for everybody,” said Mone Blue, also of New Haven.
Elicker says the city wants to base its decision on science and medical recommendations.
He says the feedback he’s getting on talks with doctors from Yale-New Haven Hospital and experts with the city’s health department is to keep the masks, but stresses with the numbers improving, things could change.
“Cases are going down and we watch the metrics like other communities,” Elicker said. “We watch hospitalizations, we watch the positivity rates, we see trend lines going in the right direction, so we do think at some point we’re going to be able to pull off these masks, but we’re not quite ready to do so.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.