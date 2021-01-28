NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- On Thursday, plenty of people in downtown New Haven were bundled up, trying to keep warm.
With the temperatures expected to drop overnight, it’s only going to get worse, especially when the wind chill factors in.
That’s why the Elm City is opening up an overnight warming center starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, for those who don’t have a place to stay.
The city’s severe weather protocol will remain in effect until Sunday morning.
“These are dangerous temperatures, these are life-threatening temperatures for vulnerable populations, whether it be homeless, whether it be elderly, children. These are dangerous, you’ve got to take it seriously,” said Rick Fontana, of New Haven’s Emergency Operations Center.
In year’s prior, folks without a place to warm up could always drop into the library or city hall during the day. That’s not an option right now because of the pandemic.
It was March of 2020 when the city started shutting everything down because of COVID-19, so this is the first time they’ve really had to deal with bone-chilling temperatures and trying to keep people safe.
The city said it doesn’t want people congregating, but says they want to make sure the most vulnerable aren’t outside, which is why they’ll be opening up one center during the overnight hours.
Everyone who comes in will get their temperature taken, be provided a mask, and hand sanitizer.
Also, masks must be worn at all times.
While the room that will be used has a capacity of 200, the city said it will be maximum of 25 people using it.
