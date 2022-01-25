NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The Elm City will also soon require all city workers to have their COVID-19 booster.
City officials also announced students and staff there will still have to wear a mask.
“We’re in a much better place than we were, even a week ago with Omicron,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. “We’re not in the clear, cases are going down, but we’re still seeing a significant number of cases.”
The city’s health director is asking people to do their part.
“Be vigilant, continue to follow mitigation strategies and if you experience any symptoms to make sure you get tested and stay home,” said Maritza Bond, New Haven Health Director.
New Haven is keeping a number of COVID precautions in place, starting with still requiring a school mask mandate, whether or not the state legislature extends the governor’s executive order in February.
“If that does not occur, the city of New Haven’s current mask mandate already covers the schools because it covers all public indoor spaces and we would count the schools under that.”
In addition to require school staffers to be vaccinated or test weekly, the Elm City says following the CDC’s guidance, city employees will now also need to get boosted.
“Either people have to be fully vaccinated and soon to come that interpretation of up to date on their vaccination will mean boosters for most folks, unless they recently got their first shot, they will have to submit to weekly testing.”
Of New Haven’s 14,000 city workers, officials say 81-percent are vaccinated.
The city is not sure how many are boosted.
Up until now, they were not required to provide that information to the city.
New Haven expects the percentage to be lower, and those who are not will need to get a test each week.
The mayor says the policy starts Friday, January 28.
“Employees have 2 weeks to upload their booster information to the city’s online portal that exists already for vaccines and the health department will have another 2 weeks to evaluate and confirm those submissions,” Elicker said.
The booster requirement policy will officially go out Friday.
Employees will need to be in compliance by March 4, either boosted or weekly tests.
