NEW HAVEN, Ct. (WFBS) – Tropical Storm Elsa was too much for New Haven’s drainage system, leaving parts of the Elm City under water this morning.
Much of the flooding cleared up quickly once the rain ended and the drainage system caught up.
“When there’s so much water coming in the pipes, storm water pipes are just not big enough to handle that capacity,” said New Haven Mayor, Justin Elicker.
The rain fall was too much for the city’s draining system, and flooding became a problem everywhere.
Elsa dumped a lot of rain, more than four inches, including two inches in one hour.
That caused a lot of flooding. It was not contained to the usual areas, like along the coast or on Quinnipiac Avenue.
“Never saw the manhole covers, never saw the water coming up from below like this,” said Howard Forman, a New Haven resident.
Forman shot a video shortly before 9 a.m., while walking his dog. It shows water rushing through the intersection of Temple and George streets.
“I feel like I got essentially a pool in my backyard, so a lot of flooding in my area,” said Alexa Kolias, from New Haven.
Flooding in some areas went down almost immediately when the rain ended, and the drainage system caught up.
Luckily the rain ended before high tide and the winds picked up.
Officials said there were only about 300 power outages reported in the city.
Elicker and his staff said this storm is a warning of what could happen in the future. Water levels are rising, meaning the drainage system could become slower, especially at high tide. Fixing that, will require major investments.
“As a coastal community, that is a very big concern for us, that’s going to require a lot of investment and analysis,” New Haven City Engineer Giovanni Zinn.
Elicker said the city is already looking to put more bioswales into the sidewalks.
Bioswales are sections that can absorb the water before it goes into the street.
His staff is also working with the Army corps. of Engineers on a plan for the long wharf section.
