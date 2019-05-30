NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - What’s the secret to living a long life?
A New Haven woman might just have the answer.
Thursday afternoon in the Elm City, there was a big celebration for a woman who turned 100-years-young.
“You know what? I don’t feel no different. I feel the same, nothing changed, just the age,” said Annie Gallman.
With a tiara on her head, along with balloons and bouquets of flowers to help celebrate, Annie Gallman, turned 100-years-old and was a queen for the day.
“I enjoy life and I enjoy my friends,” Gallman said.
Friends and staff at the Ella B. Scantlebury Senior Residence on Dixwell Avenue threw a party for the lady affectionately known as Ms. Annie.
Born in South Carolina, she moved to Ansonia in 1942 and then settled in New Haven with her family following the great flood of 1955, raising 6 kids, all while working a number of jobs.
“It ain’t no secret. I worked all my life, that’s the secret,” Gallman said.
In fact, Gallman said ten years ago, she finally stopped working as a companion at New Haven’s Jewish Home for the Aged, the same time she stopped driving.
As part of her birthday bash she was presented with proclamations from New Haven’s Mayor, the Board of Alders and even the state, recognizing her big day.
She was taking pictures with her 20 grandkids and a few of her great grandkids.
“It’s awesome and I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen. It’s great, I’m just at a loss for words,” said Etta Burka, Gallman’s daughter.
And while plenty turned out to celebrate her special day, Gallman quickly pointed out, when you’re 100, they’re all special days.
“My special day? I’ve got no special day; all days are special to me,” Gallman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.