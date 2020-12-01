WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - COVID-19 will no doubt likely change a lot of ways we celebrate the holidays this season, but one thing it can’t stop?
For the past twelve years, a New Haven woman put together thousands of stockings filled with treats for veterans at the VA and while the pandemic is making it a little more challenging this year, she’s determined to make sure they still have a happy holiday.
“Especially this year with how strange the year has been, that they have something like that to look forward to," Lisa Siedlarz tells us.
Lisa started putting together Christmas care packages for her brother serving in Afghanistan and when he came home, she turned her attention to the VA Hospital in West Haven.
“To see their reaction and their joy, it just makes it Christmas for me," explained Siedlarz.
Since they’ve started, Lisa and her team have delivered nearly 3,000 stockings, including 500 last year.
“We put peanut butter crackers, oreo cookies, granola bars, shavings cream, toothbrush, toothpaste, a pair of socks," continued Siedlarz.
But this year, the goal is much smaller, 150 stockings.
That’s because the pandemic is presenting a number of challenges.
First, Lisa usually partners with a number of local schools, where students and staff donate boxes of supplies, along with handmade cards from the the young kids, filled with warm wishes and cute misspellings sure to put a smile on anyone’s face.
None of that will happen this year since schools in New Haven are remote, and that’s not the only change for the vets.
“Up until this year, we do a concert for them. It's a sing along. They take requests. It's a lot of fun. This year, we can’t do the concert, but I still wanted to be able to give them stockings," stated Siedlarz.
Lisa says folks have already dropped off supplies, with others donating money.
For that, she’s thankful, and after a teacher recently reached out to her, she adds, she knows all this work is well worth the effort.
“She told me that last year, her grandfather was in the hospital when we handed out the stockings and it meant so much to him, so she said she wanted to let me know it really makes a difference to the veterans, so that’s why I wanted to make sure this year we do it," added Siedlarz.
Lisa tells us next week, she’ll go shopping and start filling the stockings, with a plan to drop them off at the VA in mid-December.
To learn more about how you can donate, you can click or tap here or email Lisa at lisa@sohunewhaven.org for additional information.
