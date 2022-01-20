NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven’s Long Wharf is getting millions of dollars in federal funding to help stop flooding.
The city is working on two plans that would change and protect not only the Long Wharf area, but also downtown.
When superstorm Sandy hit, Long Wharf had a walkway ripped up by the force of water.
“Long Wharf area has huge potential for development. It’s coastal, it’s close to some of the most significant transit hubs, both I-95 and Union Station,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.
It’s also vulnerable to storm surges and rising sea levels.
Thanks to Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, the Elm City is in line to get $160 million in federal funding for a coastal resiliency project, essentially protecting Long Wharf along with I-95 and New Haven’s Union Station and rail yards from flooding.
According to the city engineer, there are three major parts.
“One is a flood wall that goes along I-95 on the water side, the second is 5 gates that will close off the 3 underpasses to the highway at Brewery, Canal Dock, Long Wharf Drive and at the exit and entrance wraps onto Long Wharf Drive,” said Giovanni Zinn, New Haven City Engineer.
The view or the access to the shore isn’t going away. The flood wall which will run from 28 feet tall depending on the location, will run alongside I-95.
In addition to the wall and the gates, the plan calls for a large pump station as well.
“You have the wall, you have the gates closed, storm water piles up behind that in the Long Wharf district and the low-lying parts of downtown, so that pump station is necessary to drain the water that would accumulate behind the flood wall,” Zinn said.
The city will also get $63 million to dredge and widen New Haven Harbor, meaning larger ships can come in and they won’t have to wait for high tide or off load some of their supplies beforehand.
New Haven’s mayor says the two projects can be a game changer, not only for protecting the Long Wharf area, but also expanding what’s here.
“Currently it’s underutilized, so by us investing in the coastal resiliency, ensuring that the land won’t be impact by very, very significant storms, it will activate development opportunities and people will be more likely to invest in that area because they know that it’s not going to be washed out in 10 years,” Elicker said.
The city’s engineer says it will take a couple years for the Army Corps of Engineers to design the projects. It will go out to bid, then the construction is expected to take 2 to 3 years.
