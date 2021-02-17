NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The coronavirus pandemic continues to be everyone’s focus. It’s also playing a major role in the opioid epidemic and the rise on overdoses.
Over the last year, New Haven says it’s noticed more overdoses and it’s not alone. It’s happening across the county and the pandemic is playing a major part.
According to a recent study, nationwide, opioid overdoses are up nearly 30 percent from 2019 to 2020.
In New Haven, the increase isn’t that large, but the city says it’s noticed an uptick during the pandemic, pointing to a large spike in late July in New Haven County, that saw more than 20 overdoses in a 24-hour period. The majority of them were in New Haven.
On Monday, police responded downtown to a restaurant on College Street where two men were found dead in a closet from apparent overdoses.
RELATED: PD: 2 found dead of apparent overdoses in New Haven
Overseeing New Haven's Social Services and Health Departments, Dr. Mehul Dalal says the Elm City is like others, dealing with an increase in opioid overdoses during the pandemic.
"Obviously, the high profile, tragic, very sad events are who dies from overdose, but what we see with our data is just the tip of the iceberg. There are so many calls that our EMS response to that are overdose related," Dr. Dalal said.
The city says its been working with non-profits and service providers to make sure folks are still able to get access to the services that are so desperately needed.
“One of the challenges of the pandemic, with so many people indoors, they’re not seeking treatment as much, and if they don’t have as much access to treatment, it’s not good for their health, but it’s more difficult for us to identify where the problem is,” said Mayor Justin Elicker.
According to the state Dept. of Public Health's tracking portal, last year, there were just under 1,200 overdose deaths in Connecticut. In 2020, that number inched up to 1,259 with 276 cases still pending.
"The data is still preliminary, they're still crunching numbers from December, so we're not totally sure what the final count is going to be, but there has unfortunately been an increase," said Christine Rodriguez, New Haven Harm Reduction Task Force.
Christine Rodriguez is the coordinator for New Haven's Harm Reduction Task Force, which is 30 organization working with those struggling with opioid use disorder in the Elm City, like making sure more people have access to Naloxone and discussing having outreach workers connect with people 24 to 48 hours after an overdose since that window is when someone is most likely going to look for help.
"Every life is sacred in New Haven, and we want to make sure they have access to the resources they need," Elicker said.
The mayor and the team stress this needs to be looked as a medical issue, not a criminal one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.