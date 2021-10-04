NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Noisy cars are keeping New Haven residents up at all hours of the night.
It’s been going on for quite some time, but this weekend, the city started cracking down on those causing the disturbance.
In the past on Long Wharf Drive, the city would tell noisy offenders to turn their music down and move along. Now, they’re hoping to send its own signal, loud and clear.
The noise complaints are primarily impacting the East Shore neighborhood.
New Haven’s police chief and its mayor said people with some pretty impressive sound systems and car speakers have been known to park at Long Wharf and crank it up, with the sound traveling across New Haven harbor.
“People buy cars and sound systems for their cars that are incredibly loud. They basically set them up, so they’re pointing towards the water, and someone told me, they heard something in Branford, that heard the sound from this car,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said.
In the past, officers would just ask folks to turn off the music and move on, but the city says its clear people are not getting the message, so this week it took it to another level.
Now offenders not only risk getting a ticket for violating the city’s noise ordinance but could even get arrested.
“The noise was enough on scene that they were able to make the arrest for disorderly conduct, not just creating a public disturbance,” said New Haven’s interim Police Chief Renee Dominguez.
In fact, on Friday, police arrested made two misdemeanor arrests and handed out two infractions, along with three additional infractions on Sunday.
“Hopefully that will deter people, even if they’re not being arrested, the fact that other people while others are out in the area, are getting arrested, hopefully people will realize we’re not tolerating this,” Dominguez said.
It’s not just down on Long Wharf with the sound impacting the east shore.
The mayor says they’ve gotten complaints of cars and sound systems in the hill neighborhood and in Fair Haven as well, so this is something they’ll continue to focus on.
