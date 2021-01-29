NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Cold and windy conditions were reported in New Haven on Friday.
City officials advised people to spend as little time outside as possible, and that was a big problem and a major concern for those who have no place to go.
Plenty of people were bundled up and tried to make the best of the frigid temperatures and the bone-chilling wind.
New Haven opened an emergency overnight warming center Thursday night for the most vulnerable. During the day, however, the typical drop spots like the library and City Hall were not options due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Locally, several churches and nonprofits answered the call.
They’re taking temperatures and masks must be worn.
Channel 3 stopped by a couple of them on Friday morning, including one on Whalley Avenue that opened at 8:30 a.m. It had already reached its eight-person capacity by 9 a.m.
That demonstrated how important the drop-in centers are. The city said they’ll stay open through the weekend.
