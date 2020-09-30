NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- During the debate Tuesday night, the issue of voting, and specifically, voting by mail, quickly became a hot topic.
With less than five weeks away, the state’s larger cities have already begun preparing for Election Day.
New Haven’s city clerk said the rush is already on.
For the presidential primary in August, the city received about 9,000 absentee applications.
With a little more than a month to go, they’re already well over that number, and the requests keep coming in.
New Haven City Clerk Michael Smart said they have already had more than 11,000 absentee applications returned, and when it’s all done, he thinks they could end up seeing more than 30,000 in the Elm City.
The clerk’s office is busy processing those applications right now, and the actual ballots can start going out on Friday.
With the applications and the ballots, folks can mail them, but the state and the city are pushing people to use the election drop boxes that are being placed in every city and town.
In New Haven there are three outside the Hall of Records on Orange Street, along with a fourth drop box at the back entrance to City Hall.
“We’re working around the clock. Asking folks to get their applications in, if they have any questions, give us a call. The boxes are 24 hours a day, the staff is working as hard as they can to get them out. Once they send their ballots back, they’re postage paid, they can drop them in a regular postage box, or they can put them in these boxes we have in front of the Hall of Records,” Smart said.
While the Elm City is seeing a rush in absentee ballot applications, it also typically sees a rush of new voters trying to register on Election Day.
Even though Connecticut does offer same-day voter registration, New Haven has seen long lines and problems in the past on Election Day.
Two years ago, there were huge delays with long lines of potential voters waiting to the last minute.
That’s why New Haven reached out to the Secretary of the State’s office to see if the city could have a second Election Day registration site to eliminate the bottleneck.
Whether you’re looking to register or vote absentee, your best bet is to not wait.
“We’re working around the clock. Asking folks to get their applications in, if they have any questions, give us a call,” Smart said.
For anyone looking to vote absentee, you should reach out to your town clerk.
During Tuesday’s debate, President Donald Trump raised an issue over voting by mail and absentee.
“I hope it’s going to be a fair election. If it’s a fair election, I am 100 percent on board, but if I see tens of thousands of ballots being manipulated, I can’t go along with that,” Trump said.
As for his challenger, Joe Biden said people just simply need to vote.
“If you are able to vote early in your state, vote early. If you are able to vote in person, vote in person. Vote in whatever way is best for you,” Biden said.
