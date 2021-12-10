NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – On Friday, New Haven’s Acting Police Chief Renee Dominguez withdrew herself from consideration for becoming the department’s permanent police chief.

Earlier this week, the city’s Board of Alders rejected Dominguez’s nomination, which was submitted by the mayor.

Board members voiced concerns, saying they want to see more community engagement, more diversity in the upper ranks, and more homicide arrests.

On Friday, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker released a statement saying “I’m incredibly thankful for Chief Dominguez’ interest in the position of permanent Police Chief and participation in the confirmation process. The Chief approached the confirmation process with dignity, positivity and integrity - engaging the alders and responding to questions asked. Chief Dominguez has been a strong leader over these recent months while she has served as Acting Chief and shown her commitment to the City of New Haven over her nearly twenty years of service to our city. She has been a champion of important initiatives, such as rebuilding the Police Department and doing so in a way that recognizes our city’s diversity as well as working to launch the community crisis response team. The City of New Haven is truly richer for her service.”

His statement went on to say “In light of Chief Dominguez withdrawing from consideration, we will begin a search process in order to identify the next leader of the department. I’ve asked Chief Dominguez to stay on in her acting role until that process is complete. I have every confidence that she will continue to be an able steward of the department during that time. It is my goal to have a new Police Chief in place by the early Spring.”

Elicker has asked Chief Administrative Officer Regina Rush-Kittle to head the recruitment process.